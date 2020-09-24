Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. WPX Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 5,779,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WPX Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,127,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,009,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 141,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

