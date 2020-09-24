Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter.

GHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 20,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,418. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,607,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,569,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

