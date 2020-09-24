Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $138.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.14 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $144.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $558.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.21 million to $562.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.34 million, with estimates ranging from $572.58 million to $597.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

IRDM stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,615.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

