Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s earnings. Kirkland Lake Gold posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,720. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.