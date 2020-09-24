Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $15.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

ROP stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.21. The company had a trading volume of 378,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.25 and a 200-day moving average of $376.37. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

