Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is $1.96. Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply