Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is $1.96. Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.