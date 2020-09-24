Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NYSE:INVH opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Insiders sold a total of 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

