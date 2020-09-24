Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $1,276,405.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,946 shares of company stock worth $10,025,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after buying an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 97,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,222,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 303,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,620. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

