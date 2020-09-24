Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Post posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

POST stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Post by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.