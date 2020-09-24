Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce $84.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $74.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $328.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $324.25 million, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $340.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $899.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 478.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

