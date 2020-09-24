Zacks: Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.73). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $1,146,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,526 shares of company stock worth $21,118,563. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $219,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

