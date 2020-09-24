Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $9.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.41 million and the highest is $9.90 million. Viewray posted sales of $20.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $53.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.86 million to $59.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $92.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Viewray in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viewray by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.