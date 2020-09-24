Zap Reaches Market Cap of $15.60 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $742,467.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.26 or 0.04457290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034143 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.