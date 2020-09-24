Zap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715,322.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Zap has a market cap of $16.72 million and $715,322.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Zap has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

