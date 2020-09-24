ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $9,916.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00513705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00072495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.