ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.17

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $9,916.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00513705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00072495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

