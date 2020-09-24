Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Liquid and DDEX. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00228438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00083870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.01473548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00198513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Liquid, Koinex, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.