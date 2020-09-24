Zen Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $519,141.86 and $185.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00643398 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008047 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00611088 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005764 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.