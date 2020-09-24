ZEON Market Cap Reaches $12.30 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $17,649.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.04437050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

