ZEON Price Tops $0.0004 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. ZEON has a market cap of $12.61 million and $46,486.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.04552348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

