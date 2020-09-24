Zetacoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $79,581.71 and $3,603.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.02010634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00677775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012729 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,526,954 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

