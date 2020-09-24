ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

