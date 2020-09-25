-$0.25 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Aramark by 109.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 569,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

