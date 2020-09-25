0Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,524.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.66 million and $118,524.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00100146 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

