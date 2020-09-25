$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 1,365,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 1,222,520 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after buying an additional 897,189 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

