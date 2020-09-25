$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310,000.00 to $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $16.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.64 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In related news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

