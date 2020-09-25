$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $340,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.