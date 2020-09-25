$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $340,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply