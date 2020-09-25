$23.84 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $23.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $102.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.34 million to $104.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $77.46 million to $100.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.