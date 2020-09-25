$39.59 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report sales of $39.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.65 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $42.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $162.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $162.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.47 million, with estimates ranging from $164.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of PRGX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

