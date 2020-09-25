$490,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will report $490,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 million, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.42% and a negative return on equity of 265.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

APVO opened at $7.21 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

