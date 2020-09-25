53,182 Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERUS. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $32.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

