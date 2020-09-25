$61.49 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $61.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $67.19 million. InVitae posted sales of $56.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $258.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $271.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $491.71 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $580.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NVTA opened at $42.71 on Friday. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 251.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after purchasing an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

