9 Meters Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,531 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 441% compared to the typical daily volume of 653 call options.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

NMTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 104,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,195. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.