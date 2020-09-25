Aave Price Reaches $0.55 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, Alterdice and Binance. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market cap of $715.44 million and approximately $118.00 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Alterdice, ABCC, IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

