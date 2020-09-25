Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.98. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,256,214 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 468,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 49,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,001,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 248,742 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

