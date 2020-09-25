Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $209.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $216.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.04.

ACN traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.55. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

