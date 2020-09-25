Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.10 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.90 or 0.04759544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033939 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

