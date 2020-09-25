Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Ackroo shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 76,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 661.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Ackroo (CVE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.44 million for the quarter.

Ackroo Company Profile (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

