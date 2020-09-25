Advisory Resource Group Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,298,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $204,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125,956 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 139.9% in the first quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $203.19 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,537.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

