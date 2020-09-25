Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,437.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

