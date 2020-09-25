Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Aequus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

