Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.46. Africa Energy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 62,500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Africa Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.31 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

In related news, Director John William Sharp Bentley sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$2,173,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,631,002 shares in the company, valued at C$12,141,707.59.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

