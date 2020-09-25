Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

