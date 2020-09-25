All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.89 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $130,596.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.04599055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

