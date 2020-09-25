Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,417.70

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,417.70 and traded as high as $2,425.00. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at $2,385.00, with a volume of 114,722 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,417.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,098.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.51.

About Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

