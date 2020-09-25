AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 484,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

