Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $244.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.47 million. Ameresco posted sales of $212.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $950.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $969.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after purchasing an additional 267,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

