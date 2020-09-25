American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.78. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,937. The company has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 62.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 38.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of American Software by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

