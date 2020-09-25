Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $1.10. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,717. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

