Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $444.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $434.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

